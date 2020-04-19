Michael Anthony Mannino died on April 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and daughter. He was born in Independence, LA on July 3, 1933. He owned a grocery store when he and his wife were first married. Later in life he owned an auto parts store and many other businesses. He enjoyed his retirement by selling crawfish. He also proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was a wonderful person who always instilled the values of doing a good job to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a great example of a God-fearing, hard-working man. His faith was strong and his love and kindness for others was always shining through. He was an example of a family man and he always reminded his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of these traits just in the way he lived his life. He took his role as head of the family very seriously and looked forward to hosting his yearly event of making Italian sausage with his sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons. He also held the job of commissioner for the family Fantasy Football draft, a role he was very proud of. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nina Guzzardo Mannino, four children, Michael Mannino and wife Vanda, Philomena Martrain and husband Nick, Dennis Mannino, Matthew Mannino and wife Tiffany, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, brothers Joe and Angelo Jr. Mannino, and sister Laura Hebert. He is preceded in death by his son Mark Mannino, his parents Angelo Sr. and Mary Mannino, brother Sam Mannino, sisters Carmelite Restivo and Rose Marie Guzzardo. Services will take place at a later date to be determined.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.