On Sunday, May 26, 2019, Colonel Michael B. Stupka, USA, Retired - loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 81. Colonel Michael B. Stupka graduated from LSU in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in industrial technology and earned his commission in the U.S. Army through LSU ROTC that same year. A football letterman and member of the Go Team on LSU's 1958 National Championship Team, he was also a member of Scabbard and Blade, a Distinguished Military Student, and a Distinguished Military Graduate. In 1973 he was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Air Defense Center, Ft. Bliss, then served as Missile Intelligence Officer, Guided Missiles Officer of Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence; Organizational Policy Planner, J-5 Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Army Planner, Office of Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, The Pentagon. In 1985, he became Executive Officer to Commander in Chief U.S. Readiness Command/U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill AFB, Fla., and was named Acting Chief of Staff U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill in 1987. He was Chief, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, LNO, Conus Exec to SACEUR/USCINCEU, The Pentagon from 1988-1990, when he retired from active duty. He earned a Master's Degree from Indiana University in 1968. He also completed studies at the U.S. Army War College, Command and General Staff College, and the Defense Language Institute (Vietnamese). An Honor Graduate Airborne Class 32, COL Stupka was on the Commandant's List, Command and General Staff College and a Senior Fellow, Domestic and International Relations, Foreign Service Institute, U.S Department of State in 1987-1988. In 2004 he received the Bill Wade Unsung Hero Award from the All-American Football Foundation. Among COL Stupka's military recognitions are the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, and numerous commendation medals and foreign awards. Colonel Stupka served as military analyst for AP Radio News Network for Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and the first Iraq War. He is a member of the U.S. Army War College, and Indiana University Alumni Associations, Tiger Athletic Foundation, Cadets of the Ole War Skule, and the 'L' Club, where he served on its Board of Directors from 1995-2000. Colonel Stupka was preceded in death by his father, Frank, his mother, Leona and brother Mark. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie, his two daughters, Michele in Colorado and MaryBeth in Baton Rouge, an LSU Graduate; his sister Frankie in Bogalusa. Colonel Stupka was preceded in death by his father, Frank, his mother, Leona and brother Mark. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie, his two daughters, Michele in Colorado and MaryBeth in Baton Rouge, an LSU Graduate; his sister Frankie in Bogalusa. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home in Bogalusa, LA. Visitation will be from 9-11 following with a service and procession to the burial site. Flowers or donations may be sent to Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home, 216 Alabama Ave., 70427. 