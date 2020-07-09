1/
Michael Barker
A native and resident of Lutcher, Michael Barker passed away at 5:32 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher. He was 66. A Walk-thru Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Greater Golden Grove Baptist Church, Mulberry Street, Gramercy, from 9:30 a.m. until Private Religious Services, with Immediate Family Members ONLY at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Ulysses Jarrow. Private burial in Western Cemetery in Lutcher. Masks are Required at All Times. Survived by his daughter, Krissy Joseph (Hugh Pitman, Jr.). His sister, Murnell (Lionel) Horton. Grandchildren, Kornell Joseph, Jr. Sanai and Jaylon Pittman. His aunt Maddie Thomas and uncle, Albert Thomas. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Alma Barker. His maternal grandparents, Sam and Christina Barker. His sisters, Beryl (James, Sr.) Williams. Wanda (Eddie, Sr.) Banks and Barbara (Washington) Webster. and his brothers, Joseph (Joyce) Lewis and Milton Thomas, Jr., and his grandchild, Kensleigh Joseph. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Greater Golden Grove Baptist Church
JUL
11
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Golden Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-4252
