1/1
Michael Brandon Schapatone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Brandon Schapatone, a native of Erwinville, La. and resident of Jarreau, La., he passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home at the age of 37. He was a Driver for Deloach Marine. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, La. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 8 am until religious services in the parlor at 10 am. Services will be conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner and interment will follow at Chenal Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Craig Schapatone, Scott Schapatone, Paul Courville, Kenny LeJeune, Timothy Daigle and Todd Schapatone; Honorary pallbearers will be Horace Schapatone Jr., David A. Rhiner, and Rusty Nolan. Michael is survived by his Fiancé, Katie Lawrence; Sisters, Lynn Marie Schapatone, Patricia S. Rhiner, Amy L. Daigle and Allison D. Schapatone; Brothers, Stephen C. Schapatone, Christopher S. Schapatone, Todd R. Schapatone; Nephews, Troy M. Schapatone, Matthew J. Schapatone, Grant J. Coupel, Jacob S. Coupel and Joseph R. Schapatone; Niece, Mary E. Schapatone; Step Children, Claylin Cooper, C.J. Cooper, and Chloe Cooper; Sister in law, Jennifer Boudreaux; Brothers in law, David Rhiner, Tim Daigle, Noble Alexander and Karl Schneider. He is preceded in death by his Father, Joseph Clifton Schapatone and Mother, Mary Louise Delatte Schapatone.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
08:00 AM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved