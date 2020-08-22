Michael Brandon Schapatone, a native of Erwinville, La. and resident of Jarreau, La., he passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home at the age of 37. He was a Driver for Deloach Marine. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, La. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 8 am until religious services in the parlor at 10 am. Services will be conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner and interment will follow at Chenal Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Craig Schapatone, Scott Schapatone, Paul Courville, Kenny LeJeune, Timothy Daigle and Todd Schapatone; Honorary pallbearers will be Horace Schapatone Jr., David A. Rhiner, and Rusty Nolan. Michael is survived by his Fiancé, Katie Lawrence; Sisters, Lynn Marie Schapatone, Patricia S. Rhiner, Amy L. Daigle and Allison D. Schapatone; Brothers, Stephen C. Schapatone, Christopher S. Schapatone, Todd R. Schapatone; Nephews, Troy M. Schapatone, Matthew J. Schapatone, Grant J. Coupel, Jacob S. Coupel and Joseph R. Schapatone; Niece, Mary E. Schapatone; Step Children, Claylin Cooper, C.J. Cooper, and Chloe Cooper; Sister in law, Jennifer Boudreaux; Brothers in law, David Rhiner, Tim Daigle, Noble Alexander and Karl Schneider. He is preceded in death by his Father, Joseph Clifton Schapatone and Mother, Mary Louise Delatte Schapatone.

