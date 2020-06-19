Michael Brent Braud Jr.
1968 - 2020
April 20, 1968 - June 15, 2020. God saw that I was getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around me and whispered, "Come home with me". A loving father, grandfather, son, nephew and cousin, he passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 15, 2020. He was a welder at Scott Fence USA, LLC and a resident of Gonzales, LA. A memorial service will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9AM to 11AM. A private interment will follow at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Corliss Bourgeois Gaudin; his father, Michael Brent Braud, Sr.; his daughter, Maria Gabrielle Villanueva; granddaughter, Olivia Jewellz Villanueva; the love of his life, Tammy Hodack and her daughter, Skye LeMay; grandmother, Marie Braud. Michael is also survived by countless loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many wonderful and loyal friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Andrew and Eula Bourgeois; his paternal grandfather Larry Braud, Sr.; his aunt Rhonda Bourgeois and Uncle Jeffrey Lyn Braud. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Memorial service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
1 entry
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
