Michael Cammack died in an automobile accident on 5/25/20 in Zachary. He was a 17 year old resident of St. Francisville. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, 6/5/20 from 10am until 10:45; service on FB Live via Miller and Daughter Mortuary' s page at 11am; burial at Nathaniel Cemetery.



