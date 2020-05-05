Michael Chaney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Chaney took flight, earned his wings, and went home to be in the presence of the Lord on Friday May 1, 2020 at the age of 61. Michael was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge. He graduated from Glen Oaks High School and Southern University. He retired from LCIW and EBR Work Release Center. He was loved by everyone who knew him. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Leona Rogers Chaney; two children, Jamika Chaney & Joshua (LaTosha) Chaney; a sister, Rhonda Chaney; a step-sister, Joyce Jackson; four grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, a host of cousins and friends; a special cousin, Paulette Campbell whom he referred to as his personal nurse. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved