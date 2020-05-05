Michael Chaney took flight, earned his wings, and went home to be in the presence of the Lord on Friday May 1, 2020 at the age of 61. Michael was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge. He graduated from Glen Oaks High School and Southern University. He retired from LCIW and EBR Work Release Center. He was loved by everyone who knew him. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Leona Rogers Chaney; two children, Jamika Chaney & Joshua (LaTosha) Chaney; a sister, Rhonda Chaney; a step-sister, Joyce Jackson; four grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, a host of cousins and friends; a special cousin, Paulette Campbell whom he referred to as his personal nurse. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin

