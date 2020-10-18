I Corinthians 13:1 "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not easily anger; it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails. On October 15, 2020, retired Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Michael Craig Jewell went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born on July 24,1967 and was the beloved son of Mr. Ronald Craig Jewell and Mrs. Lena Plauché Jewell. Selflessly devoted father to Benjamin Craig Jewell and Morgan Estelle Jewell. Loving and perfect husband to Mandy Ann Ockman. Big-hearted brother to Marcy Jewell Donham. Brother-in-law to Stephen Donham and Jason and Ashley Ockman Vineyard. Son-in-law to Mr. Sonny and Mrs. Cherri Ockman. Uncle to Jack and Luke Donham and Jase and Carson Vineyard. Honorary father-in-law and mentor to Trooper Dylan Doucet. Stepfather to Ladd, Sonny, and Londyn Daigle and Karli Gautreaux. Nephew and cousin to many. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. Elliot and Mrs. Eloise Jewell and his maternal grandparents Mr. Richard and Mrs. Marceline Plauché. Lieutenant Jewell served 28 years in Louisiana law enforcement, in which time he earned numerous awards and accreditations, including the Trooper of the Year award, which he received first in 1996 for the State of Louisiana and again in 2017 for the Parish of Pointe Coupee. Always recognized as an honorable, respected leader. He was the epitome of what it means to be a Trooper: a courteous, loyal servant. The words are countless to describe the incredible heart and soul of this true gentlemen. To everyone who knew him, it is certain they will always have a special memory of him. To everyone who loved him, his loss is unimaginable. You taught us to always live life to the fullest and have FUN! If the music is too loud, you are too old. Most of all, we will remember you telling us, "The greatest things in life are on the other side of fear. Do not be afraid of dying, be afraid of not living." Thank you, Lieutenant for everything and all the wonderful ways you impacted our lives. We are who we are because of you. Serving as pallbearers will be Ladd Daigle, Sonny Daigle, Jack Donham, Dylan Doucet, Ricky Plauché, and Jacob Vallet. Family and friends are invited to join the family for visitation beginning at 11:30 at Niland's Funeral Service, 210 Westend Dr, New Roads, LA 70760, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Church services will be held at 2 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of False River, 348 West Main Street, New Roads, LA. 70760, officiated by Father Frank Uter. Burial to follow at False River Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. 2110 False River Dr, New Roads, LA 70760. Special thanks for the out-pouring of love and support from our family and friends and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Baton Rouge Battered Women Shelter – IRIS. Contact (225-389-3001)

