Michael Curtis Francois, a native and resident of Baton Rouge died on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was 30. Visitation will be Friday, May 8 from 1-2 pm at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton. Interment will be in Harris Hill Cemetery Clinton.

