"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store of me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day- and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. " 2 Timothy 4: 7-8. Beloved husband, father, and friend, Michael "Mike" D. Johnston, Sr., entered Heaven on 17 March 2019, passing peacefully at his place of residence. Mike was a native of Clarks, Louisiana, but had lived in Baton Rouge, LA since 1971, where he worked in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system as a band director for Capitol Junior High and then Zachary High School. He later became a CPA, starting a public accounting firm, Johnston & Hayden, where he continued until his death. He was a great lover of all types of music and had played bass guitar and lead guitar in Istrouma Baptist Church's praise band for more than two decades. He was also an avid fan of the Beatles. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Carvelia Johnston of Clarks, Louisiana, and Lorena Farmer Johnston of Choudrant, Louisiana, as well as infant sister Margaret Elaine Johnston. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Evelyn "Bootsie" Guy Johnston, children Heather Johnston-Durham, Elizabeth Johnston, and Michael Johnston, Jr., a son-in-law Scott Durham, and daughter-in-law Julie Metz Johnston, as well as four grandchildren who adored him: Evelyn and Anna Durham, and Weston and Maddox Johnston. He is also survived by his brothers Joseph Johnston and Charles Johnston and their wives Jane and June, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Istrouma Baptist Church at 11 am on Wednesday, 20 March 2019, with a visitation from 9:00am-11:00am. Pallbearers will be Richard Powell and Howard McDaniel (honorary), and Richard Wales, Philip Guy, Ron Guy, Richard Hayden, Doug Pacas, and Jon Leigh. Interment will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary