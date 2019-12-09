|
Service for Michael D. Pierce Jr., 39, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow services at Mike Anderson's at 1500 LA 30 Gonzales, LA. Michael passed away on Friday, December 6th, 2019. Michael had an impact on so many lives. Through his random acts of kindness and generosity, he was one of a kind. His positive and giving spirit that was larger than life, it was evident in all who came to know him. To know him was to love him. "You could never miss out on a good time, you were the good time. The energy you brought into a room was top notch." Rafe Guidry "We lived one hell of a life. We've done things together I only thought were possible on movies." Nate Michel "Not blood, but 100% brothers." Justin Williams "Our mission was to dominate our area in the car business and we did just that! One thing for sure your name will not go down in history it will go up in history! Our Moto: never let them see you sweat!" King "My LOVE. My heart and soul. I miss you more than imaginable and love you greater than that, forever." Nikki Pierce He is survived by his wife, Nicolle Pierce; his son's Tristan Blacklock and Peyton Pierce, Daughters Hailey and Brooke Pierce; mom, Tina Pierce, brothers, Marshal and Matthew Pierce; his sister, Macy Pierce. Beloved niece and nephew Blakleigh Pierce and Brody Pierce. Michael entered his heavenly life along his father, Michael D Pierce, Sr. and was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Everett Pierce and Dorothy Brandes. Serving as Pallbearers will be Tristan Blacklock, Peyton Pierce, Marshal Pierce, Matthew Pierce, Bill Pyburn, Justin Williams, Kendall Fontenot , and Nate Michel. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Michael McCaskell, David Granato, Don Tate, Rafe Guidry, Connor Williams and the employees of North American Automotive.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019