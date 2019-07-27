Michael D. Royal Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael D. Royal Sr..
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael D. Royal Sr. entered into eternal rest on July 24, 2019 at the age of 44. Survived by his mother, Yolanda Royal; daughter, MiAngel Royal; son, Michael Royal Jr.; brothers, David J., Damon J. and William A. Royal. Visitation Wednesday, July 31, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. Pastor Constance Saizon, officiating. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.