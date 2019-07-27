Michael D. Royal Sr. entered into eternal rest on July 24, 2019 at the age of 44. Survived by his mother, Yolanda Royal; daughter, MiAngel Royal; son, Michael Royal Jr.; brothers, David J., Damon J. and William A. Royal. Visitation Wednesday, July 31, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. Pastor Constance Saizon, officiating. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to July 31, 2019