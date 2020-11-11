Michael Dale Riche' passed away on November 7, 2020 at the age of 73. Michael was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was an avid hunter and known to be an excellent marksman. He is survived by his son, Shane Riche' and wife Stacy; sisters, Diane Saurage, Lenny Ortego; brother, Danny "Joe" Riche' and wife Carol; grandchildren, Carter Riche', Caleb Barrient, Colin Barrient, Jamie Kieren, Jade Kieren, Blake Chase, Corey Bourgeois, Christian Chase, and great-grandchildren, Aiden Chase and Daisy Mae Bourgeois. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda J. Riche' and daughters, Shawn M. Chase and Laura L. Kieren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, LA. Burial will follow at Serenity Oaks. Ourso Funeral Home (www.oursofh.com
) of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.