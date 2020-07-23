Michael "Mickey" David Buhler 72, a long-time resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana went to his eternal home on Wednesday July 22, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 32 years Donna Burdeaux Buhler; children, Jamie and Larry Arnold, Vicki and Tommy Brown, Donald Guillory and Juanda Rainwater, Dana Perkins and Scott Howard; grandchildren, Jacob Brown, Joey Brown, Matthew Arnold and Meagan Carter, Will and Rochelle Arnold, Luke Arnold and Kennedy Bryan, Hunter Dollar and Alissa McCaa, Cameron Guillory, Harleigh Corcoran, Darian Perkins, Teagan Perkins; great grandchildren, Brailynne Arnold, Liam Arnold, Kambri Carter, Jaxson Dollar; siblings, Patty and Carl Plitt, Melinda and Tony Weaver, D'wayne and Cathy Buhler. Mickey was member of the 1966 graduating class of Live Oak High School, and retired from Associated Grocers after 20 plus years of dedicated service. He enjoyed working in his yard, fishing, and most of all spending time with his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Sally Buhler; grandson, Garrett Arnold. A memorial visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.