Michael David Cedotal
Michael David Cedotal, a native of Gonzales, LA., and resident of Denham Springs, LA., passed away on Oct 18, 2020 at home at the age of 69. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years Mary Lou Cedotal of San Antonio, TX; his father, Spaulding (Foots) Cedotal Sr.; his mother, Helen Cedotal; and two brothers, Spaulding (Sparky) Cedotal Jr. and Jasen Cedotal of Gonzales, LA. He is survived by his son, Steven Gutshall and his daughter-in-law Monica Gutshall; and grandson Sebastian Gutshall of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Stephanie, Natalie, and Jarrod Davilla; and three brothers and sister-in laws, James and Glenda Cedotal of Gonzales, LA, Jeffery and Cathy Cedotal of Port Vincent, LA, and Gregory and Sharon Cedotal of Prairieville, LA. Mike was retired from the U.S. Postal Service in San Antonio, TX., and a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was an avid LSU fan. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a reading of the Eulogy beginning at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in San Antonio, TX. Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
OCT
22
Service
07:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
