A lifelong resident of Maringouin, Michael Givens departed this life on Friday May 15, 2020 at his home at the age of 57. Michael is survived by his children, Ashley Givens and Michael Givens Jr; three step-children, Jasmine Wilson, Lillie Wilson, and Leo Wilson; two brothers, Jesse Feast and Raymond Feast Jr; grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous friends and other relatives. Visitation will be held on Friday May 22, 2020 from 2-6 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA. Funeral service will be held on Saturday May 23, 2020 at A. Wesley's Funeral Home at 1 pm. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

