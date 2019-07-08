Michael David Heath, a resident of St. Amant, passed away on July 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, Michael entered eternal rest at The Crossing Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 61. He was born on June 11, 1958 to the parents of L.J. and the late Marilyn Heath. He was an employee of the Ascension Parish School Board for 22 years. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Annie Heath; daughter, Bridget Comeaux (Jake); son, Daryn Heath (Erika); grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Easton, Ella and Cohen. His father, L. J. Heath; brother, Marc Heath; sisters, Joanna Fannaly (Marion), and Teressa Boeneke (Dolph), and sister-in-law, Kristi Hinyup Heath. Preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Heath, brother, Charles Heath. His mother-in-law, Marjorie Rowell and his father-in-law, Jimmie Rowell, Sr. Pallbearers are Daryn Heath, Marc Heath, Jake Comeaux, Randall Heath, Chad Lynch and Jeff Parent. Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Kerek, L. J. Heath, Easton Comeaux, Ella Heath and Cohen Heath. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM and resuming on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, from 9AM until mass of Christian burial at 11AM with interment following at Lake Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff from Pinnacle Hospice and The Crossing Clarity Hospice. Mary Bird Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences to the family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 8 to July 10, 2019