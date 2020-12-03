Michael Day McCoy, a resident of New Roads, Louisiana, for over 50 years, passed away November 16, 2020. He had been in failing health for several years and was a victim of Covid-19. Michael was born in San Antonio, Texas, on February 9, 1940, and was 80 years old at the time of his death. A kind, gentle, honorable man who was devoted to his family, he was an avid reader of history and geography, and a man of many interests including wildlife, hunting and fishing, art, photography, and travel. Michael grew up in Houston and graduated from Bellaire High School. He went on to earn a B.S. in Forestry from Louisiana State University, where he was a member of Sigma Chi social fraternity. Later in life, he graduated from the LSU Banking School of the South and also earned a Master's Degree in Secondary Science Education. He completed his military service as an officer in the Louisiana National Guard. Michael was a professional forester with the Texas Forest Service in Conroe and Lufkin, Texas. After moving to Louisiana, he worked for several years at Georgia Pacific Corporation and also as a part-time Pointe Coupee Parish Deputy Sheriff with the boat patrol and with firearms instruction. He was with the Bank of New Roads, now Regions Bank, for 19 years where he was in branch management and administration, training, marketing, and human resources. In the final years of his work life, he became a professional secondary science educator in East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parish schools, retiring in 2002. Through the years, he held membership in the Conroe Kiwanis Club, New Roads Lions Club, Livonia Lodge F&AM 220, National Rifle Association, and professional teaching associations. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America in Conroe, Lufkin, and New Roads, trained the Pointe Coupee Parish 4-H Forestry Team for state competition for several years, and was a parish art show participant and volunteer. In his retirement years, he enjoyed being in the Thursday morning art group. He was preceded in death by his parents James Clay McCoy and Verne McKay McCoy of Texas and Louisiana; his father- and mother-in-law Francis Audley Smith and Genevieve Kearney Smith of New Roads; brother John Clay McCoy of Texas; sister-in-law Katherine Smith Thomas of Lafayette; and brothers-in-law Francis Audley Smith, Jr., of New Roads and Myles Hopkins of Ferriday. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Helen Smith McCoy; daughter Molly McCoy Farbe and husband Dwayne of River Ridge; son Michael Day McCoy, Jr., and wife Diana of Plano, Texas; grandchildren Kate Farbe Ruggles and husband Thomas, Ross Farbe and wife Sarah, Genevieve Farbe, Olivia McCoy, and Clay McCoy; great-grandchild Margot Ruggles; sisters-in-law Charlotte Smith Gandy and Peggy Webb Smith of New Roads, and Genevieve Smith Hopkins of Ferriday; brother-in-law Allen Thomas of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also a proud step-grandfather to Taryn Staley (Jon) and Ash Seidl-Staley (Jenny) of Texas, and their children Christian, Godric, and Kaitlyn. A private graveside service, as he requested, was held at St. Mary's Mausoleum in New Roads. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice, 350 Hospital Road, New Roads, LA 70760; or to a charity of your choice
.