Michael Delane Peeler-Smith, 55 years old, a resident of East Baton Rouge Parish and native of Germantown, NC, passed away at home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his loving husband, friend and companion of 26 years, L. Chris Peeler-Smith; his mother, Betty Williams of Germantown, NC; and one sister, Denise Nugent of Peabody, MA and friend, Freddie Petersen of Peabody; and his sisters-in-law, Brenda and Debra Rock-Smith. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Delane Smith. Michael was a graduate of South Stokes High School in Walnut Cove, NC and Cabarrus Hospital School of Nursing. He received an honorary Doctorate in Divinity from Universal Life Church. Michael spent his entire career in career in healthcare with a love for long term care. Michael was active in Eagle Scouts when he was young, where he received his God and Country Award. He loved music, theatre, his pets and most of all, his loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Monday, April 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday, April 9, from 10 a.m. until the celebration of his life, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Cardinal Hospice, Baton Rouge. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019