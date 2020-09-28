Michael Edward Deas, born July 11, 1962, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 27, 2020. Mike was a lifelong LSU fan and Chicago Cubs fan, an avid golfer and fisherman and above all, a devoted family man. He loved cop shows, alternative and rock music, and goofing around with his family. Visitation will be held at Plainview Baptist Church, 25162 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, LA 70726 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 12:00 PM until religious services at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Deas; maternal grandparents, Maude and Ezra Anderson; paternal grandparents, Nader and Julia Deas and brother-in-law, Billy Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Ruthie Deas of Walker; his two children, Rachel Loran and Zachary Alexander Deas of Walker; his mother, Jean Deas of Thomas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna Thomas, Janet and Mike Thomas and Julie and Harry Leyrer; brother and sister-in-law, Jody and Amanda Deas and many many nieces and nephews. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society
in his name. Church Funeral Services in Walker 225-644-9683 is in charge of arrangements.