"Pops" passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Baker on February 16, 2019 at the age of 76, with his dedicated & loving wife of 50 years by his side. Michael "Mike" was born November 21, 1942 to Jerry & Peggy Monahan in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Catholic High School & was employed with Ethyl/Albemarle for 39 years. He volunteered at Beaver Creek Golf Course for many years where he enjoyed golfing & his golf buddies. He was an avid poker player, enjoyed the horse races & basketball. Michael is survived by his wife Darline "Dee", daughter Melissa Goff (Ricky) & stepdaughter Debbie Seay. Grandchildren Kristofer Goff (Catie), Karleigh Goff Severio (Jordan), Sarah Seay Piper (Nick) & Rebecca Seay. Great-grandsons, Lucas Michael Goff, Rowen Edwin Piper & Jase Ryan Severio. Brother James "Jimmy" Monahan (Nancy). Sister-in-law JoDee Holloway (Bill). Nephews, Michael Monahan (Julie) & David King (Mitzi). Nieces, Shannon Dullam (Tom), Brandi Cataldo (Tony) & Jessica Lunetta (Brad). Great-nephews, Grant Dullam, Palmer & Dalton Lunetta & Harmon Monahan. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary McGee & nephew JP Monahan. Michael's family will honor his wishes to be cremated with no formal service and to hold a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Michael's wishes are for donations to in his name.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019