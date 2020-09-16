1/1
Michael G. Lukacin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael G Lukacin, 83 born to Mike and Anna Hudak Lukacin of Aliquippa, PA died September 14, 2020 t his home. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra. Children Kerin Cotton (Jeff), Kevin Corrado (Lisa), grandchildren, Meagan Corrado, Nicolas, William and Caroline Cotton, as wee as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, five sisters and 2 nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, followed by burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Due to Covid restriction, no visitation prior to Mass. The Lukacin family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice. Gone from my sight, but not from my heart.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved