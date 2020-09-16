Michael G Lukacin, 83 born to Mike and Anna Hudak Lukacin of Aliquippa, PA died September 14, 2020 t his home. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra. Children Kerin Cotton (Jeff), Kevin Corrado (Lisa), grandchildren, Meagan Corrado, Nicolas, William and Caroline Cotton, as wee as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, five sisters and 2 nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, followed by burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Due to Covid restriction, no visitation prior to Mass. The Lukacin family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice. Gone from my sight, but not from my heart.

