Michael G. Thibodeaux, age 61, native of Franklin, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 12, 2020. Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sharon G. Thibodeaux; daughters, Jordan Thibodeaux (Robert Ainsworth), Devon Thibodeaux (Nicholas Riles); grandsons, Landon Ainsworth, Levi Michael Riles; sisters, Gale Stevens, Luann Goodsen (Brian); brother, Bill Thibodeaux (Faye); parents-in-law, RJ and Gerry Guillotte; sister-in-law, Kim Greenwood (Douglas); brothers-in-law, Darren Guillotte, Dale Guillotte (Kendra); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Thibodeaux and Elizabeth Thibodeaux; brother-in-law, Wayne Stevens. Pallbearers will be: Greg Hebert, Tony Young, Robert Ainsworth, Nicholas Riles, Dale Guillotte, J. Frank Leblanc. The family would like to thank Audubon Hospice and especially, Nurse Kim. A visitation will be held Friday, Ocotber 16 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM with a funeral service to begin at 2:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Burial to immediately follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.