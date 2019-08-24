Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Gaspard Sr.. View Sign Service Information Escude' Funeral Home of Cottonport - Cottonport 552 Front St. Cottonport , LA 71327 (318)-876-3444 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Escude' Funeral Home of Cottonport - Cottonport 552 Front St. Cottonport , LA 71327 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Gaspard passed away on August 15, 2019 at OLOL in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 68. Michael was born in Cottonport, LA on April 1, 1951. Michael is survived by his 2 children Michael JR and Genique; 5 grandchildren Kimberly, Victoria, Bryanna, Sarah, and Adam; 1 great grandchild Naomi; 5 Siblings Tina Rabalais, Daniel Gaspard, Mona Armand, Paula Armand, and Pauline Armand. also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by Carol Gaspard, his wife of 47 years; Mother and Father Dorothy and Linden Gaspard. His family loved spending many Sunday afternoons and holidays together joking, laughing, reminiscing, and talking about the newest chapter of their lives. He loved watching Nascar races, collecting their model cars, working on puzzles, and many years of camping with the family. He found pleasure in working around the house and helping friends and family in need. He and his wife were members of Bethany World Prayer Center since 1994. He was an enlisted SGT. of the US Airforce and National Guard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Escude Funeral Parlor, 552 Front Street, Cottonport, LA 71327 on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VFW, or The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Michael Gaspard passed away on August 15, 2019 at OLOL in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 68. Michael was born in Cottonport, LA on April 1, 1951. Michael is survived by his 2 children Michael JR and Genique; 5 grandchildren Kimberly, Victoria, Bryanna, Sarah, and Adam; 1 great grandchild Naomi; 5 Siblings Tina Rabalais, Daniel Gaspard, Mona Armand, Paula Armand, and Pauline Armand. also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by Carol Gaspard, his wife of 47 years; Mother and Father Dorothy and Linden Gaspard. His family loved spending many Sunday afternoons and holidays together joking, laughing, reminiscing, and talking about the newest chapter of their lives. He loved watching Nascar races, collecting their model cars, working on puzzles, and many years of camping with the family. He found pleasure in working around the house and helping friends and family in need. He and his wife were members of Bethany World Prayer Center since 1994. He was an enlisted SGT. of the US Airforce and National Guard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Escude Funeral Parlor, 552 Front Street, Cottonport, LA 71327 on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VFW, or The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close