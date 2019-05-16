In Loving Memory, Michael J. Hertzock peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Baton Rouge, LA at his residence. A native of Baton Rouge, and a graduate of McKinley High School, Class of 1970. He leaves to cherish, a loving wife Mrs. Delores Turner Hertzock. A devoted mother Ms. Eula J. Henderson. Two children, a son Keith Ellis and a daughter Kristain Hertzock both of Baton Rouge, LA. A brother Darrell Hertzock (Gwen) of Dallas,TX. A sister Dietrich Thomas (Riley), four grandchildren Aaron, Asia, Rosielynn, Olivia, four stepsons Kevin, Keith, Johnell, and Jason all of Baton Rouge, LA. Memorial Services will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home on May 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019