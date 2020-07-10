Long-time Baker resident, Michael Jewell Mixon, age 70, passed away Thurs., July 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He loved all things Disney and rarely left the house without wearing his Mickey Mouse baseball cap. Michael was a huge fan of LSU baseball, a good cup of coffee and train rides. He was a talented musician and member of the local band LA Swamp Fever, playing at nightclubs, social events and festivals back in the 1970-80's. Always a charmer, he was quick to extend his hand when meeting a new person, and even quicker to tip his hat when greeting a lady. The best times of his life include a road trip along the Alaskan Highway and spending time with family and friends. Michael was a carpenter and retired from the EBR School Board Maintenance Dept. just as his own father had done before him. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Eugene Leo and Flora Mae (Bordelon) Mixon. He leaves behind one brother Eugene Mixon, and wife Lerma, and one sister Patricia Moore with husband Prentice II; Four children Jena Mixon, Julian Mixon and wife Kristina, Dayna Deaton and husband Darren, and Michael Jude; and Four step-children Eugene Neely, and Eric, Ryan and Lauren Hallford; Six grandchildren, several step-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, and one great-grandchild. The family wishes to thank all of his doctors and especially the staff at OLOL and Notre Dame Hospice for their great care and treatment of their loved one. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.