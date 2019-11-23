|
Michael John Belanger, Sr. passed on to his eternal life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and children, at the age of 73. He was born on September 5, 1946, and a resident of Baton Rouge. He endured 2 1/2 years of a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. His spirit never faulted. Five months prior to his diagnosis, his son selflessly donated a kidney to his father giving him a prolonged and better life following dialysis. He graduated from Lee High School and went on to retire after 35 years at PCS Nitrogen Chemical Plant in Geismar. He is survived by Donna, his devoted wife of 54 years, 3 children, Sara Belanger Fails, Fran Belanger Dial and Michael Belanger, Jr. (Stacy), nine grandchildren, Megan and Morgan Fails, Weldon, Charlie, Jack, and George Dial, Annalise, Ashlan, and John Michael Belanger, and 1 great grandchild, Jonah Carubba. His grandchildren gave him SO much happiness. Also survived by his brother Paul Belanger, Sr. (Anne), mother-in-law Helen Hebert and many more extended family. Preceded in death by his parents, Isidore and Alice Belanger, father-in-law, Robert Hebert, Sr. , nephews Aaron Paul Belanger, and Andrew Hebert. Above all, Mike loved his family. He took much joy in attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed playing golf with Donna and his buddies for a number of years but fishing was his main hobby for most of his life, including annual family fishing trips to Camp Belanger in Natchez, MS. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Patrick Church celebrated by Father Mike Miceli. Visitation will begin at 9:30 followed by mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Burial immediately following at Resthaven. Pallbearers will be Weldon, Charlie, Jack, and George Dial, Bryant Delafield, Leonard Crank, John Michael Belanger, and Jonah Carubba. Honorary pallbearers will be Kerry Parent, Greg Johnson, Frank Cooper, and Jake Nola. The family would like to extend special heartfelt thanks to Dr. Miletello and the entire oncology and chemotherapy staff for their expertise and kindness. And to the Oncology 6th floor nurses and staff at the Bluebonnet General Hospital for their expertise and kindness on many, many occasions. In lieu of flowers the family has designated the for memorial contributions in his name at WWW.KIDNEYLA.org. Please share memories online at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019