Born in Baton Rouge, LA on December 7, 1951. Michael John Matlock died unexpectedly, yet peacefully on July 9, 2019 in St. Clair Shores, MI. Beloved son of Edward R. and Audrey C. Matlock. Loving brother of Deanne, Karin, Patricia and Thomas. Uncle to Kacy, Patrick, Randy, Melissa, Ryan and Kannon. Mike graduated from Camarillo High School, Camarillo, CA, and Louisiana State University. He taught Art at Denham Springs High School for 33 years until his retirement. A pannapictagraphist from an early age, Mike was passionate about all forms of the Comical, Superhero and Renaissance Arts and was happiest sharing his knowledge and history. He cherished the time spent with his father in Calumet, fishing, swimming and kayaking in the great outdoors. Michael was well loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed. Predeceased by his father, Edward, Grandparents Walter and Florence Cerdes and infant sons Nicholas and Christopher. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery, Calumet, MI.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019