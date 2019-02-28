Michael John Smith, 73, a native of Donaldsonville and resident of Baton Rouge passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his first wife Henrietta Gros Smith. He is survived by his wife Billie Jean, son Michael Jr., sister Bertie Broaddus and husband Jim, and granddaughter Gabrielle Smith. A memorial service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park at 9595 Florida Blvd on Saturday, March 2 from 12:00 to 2:00. A special thank you to Clarity Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019