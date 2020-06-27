"If love could have saved you; you would have lived forever". A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Michael Jordan Gabilondo will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church; inurnment will follow at the church cemetery. Michael was born on September 26, 1986 in Baton Rouge and passed from this life on Monday June 22, 2020 at the age of 33 years. He was a resident of Prairieville; his passion was to help anyone in need. He will always be remembered for his huge compassionate heart. Survivors include his parents Dan and Holly Gabilondo; brother Christopher (Regina) and Matthew Gabilondo; nieces Kelsie, Corynn and Grace; grandparents Mike and Ruby Daigle; Daphne and Milton Chatelain; his work family at HMC Generators, also survived by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. The family appreciates all the act of kindness and love shown to Michael. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Juan Gabilondo, and his feline companion "Tiger". In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to be given to honor Michael's life and memory: to give a gift please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/michael-j-gabilondo. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.