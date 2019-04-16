Michael (Mike) Joseph Murphy passed away peacefully at his home Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born December 31, 1948 in Leeville, LA to William Otis Murphy and Helen Josephine Holligan Murphy. His family moved to Roseland, LA when he was a child and he has resided in Amite for over 20 years. Mike graduated from Amite High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana University . Mike married Diane Cumpston in 1974 and their daughter, Laura "Jolene" was born September 3, 1977. Mike's wry sense of humor will never be forgotten or understood. Mike was a faithful husband and father to the two ladies he loved dearly, Diane and Jolene. He was employed for over 25 years with Cal-Maine Foods in Pine Grove, LA. Mike is survived by his wife, Diane, daughter, Jolene, step-son, Heath Hulsey, sisters-in-law Sandra Passman and Brenda Ardillo and family friend, Autumn Betbeze. Mike was preceded in death by his mother and father Helen and Bill Murphy, and his mother and father-in-law, Chuck and Marie Cumpston. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall in Amite from 8:00 am -10:00 am. A mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow visitation at 10:30 am. Service conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment will follow in Arcola-Roseland Cemetery.