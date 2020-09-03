"Be still and know that I am God…" Psalm 46:10. A resident of Plaquemine and a native of Port Allen, Michael Joseph Tuminello, born November 5, 1944, went to his heavenly home at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was 75. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Christian service will begin at 12:00 p.m. lead by Reverend Timothy Webb. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Olive "Lolly" Dupont Tuminello; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Jr. and Megan Hymel Tuminello; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen Thomas and April Easley Tuminello; six grandchildren, Gabe Tony, Sydney, and Julian Tuminello; Ethan and Addison Seneca. Preceded in death by parents, Anthony Joseph Tuminello and Ora Lopez Tuminello; sister, Barbara "Bobbie' Tuminello Hebert. Pallbearers: Thomas "Todd" Dupont, Heath Barber, Devon Dupont, Michael Dupont, Nathan Vitale, Gabe and Tony Tuminello. Honorary pallbearer: Kevin Hymel. Michael was a veteran, a steamfitter, the best husband and father to his children. He had an infectious smile and laugh that could make anyone feel comfortable. Pop never met a stranger! He was a true servant of the Living God with a holy passion for the scriptures and witnessing the "good news" of the hope that was in him, that God would receive all glory, honor, and praise forever. All will miss him! Sadly, due to Covid and the fact that we have such a large immediate family, we are legally unable to have a gathering after the funeral for our dear friends. Our family would like to express our apologies, as well as our many thanks for your support during our time of grief.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store