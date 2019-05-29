Michael Joseph Wood, a native of St. James, LA and resident of Lakeland, LA passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 74. Michael attended Nicholls State University and was a member of the National Guard. He began his career at Dow Chemical and was a lifetime sugarcane farmer. With his farming career, he was honored as an outstanding conservation farmer and received numerous high yield awards. He was President of the Pointe Coupee Farm Bureau and a state board member. Mike celebrated life entertaining family and friends with crawfish boils and field rides. He was a avid outdoorsman. Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. A private entombment will be held at a later date. Michael is survived by his wife, Mary Costanza Wood; sisters Sydney Wood Womack (Al) and Mary Lee Wood, brother Gerald E. Wood (Barbara Waguespack Wood), and sister-in-law Aline B Wood, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Cecile Wood and his brother John A. Wood. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019