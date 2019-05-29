Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Joseph Wood. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church New Roads , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church New Roads , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Joseph Wood, a native of St. James, LA and resident of Lakeland, LA passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 74. Michael attended Nicholls State University and was a member of the National Guard. He began his career at Dow Chemical and was a lifetime sugarcane farmer. With his farming career, he was honored as an outstanding conservation farmer and received numerous high yield awards. He was President of the Pointe Coupee Farm Bureau and a state board member. Mike celebrated life entertaining family and friends with crawfish boils and field rides. He was a avid outdoorsman. Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. A private entombment will be held at a later date. Michael is survived by his wife, Mary Costanza Wood; sisters Sydney Wood Womack (Al) and Mary Lee Wood, brother Gerald E. Wood (Barbara Waguespack Wood), and sister-in-law Aline B Wood, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Cecile Wood and his brother John A. Wood. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the .

