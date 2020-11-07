1/
Michael Jules Foreman
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Jules Foreman born January 7, 1986 passed on November 1, 2020 at the age of 34. He was a native of Donaldsonville, LA and a resident of White Castle, LA. He is the son of Marie Roger Foreman and Lt COL Marion "Lee" Foreman Jr. USAF. He is the brother of Shelly Foreman and Uncle to two beautiful nieces Emilie and Madison, that he loved very much. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia Brou Roger and William J. Roger; and Agnes Zeringue Foreman and Marion L. Foreman Sr. Michael was a very smart and kind man, and he had a very big heart. He touched many peoples lives. Michael had a great love for wrestling, and he participated in various arenas and exhibitions in different states. He loved animals, especially his dogs. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial mass will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, LA. A gathering under the oaks to follow, weather permitting.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
I'll always remember our marathon games of Risk and Monopoly. You will be missed buddy.
Cade
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved