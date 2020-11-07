Michael Jules Foreman born January 7, 1986 passed on November 1, 2020 at the age of 34. He was a native of Donaldsonville, LA and a resident of White Castle, LA. He is the son of Marie Roger Foreman and Lt COL Marion "Lee" Foreman Jr. USAF. He is the brother of Shelly Foreman and Uncle to two beautiful nieces Emilie and Madison, that he loved very much. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia Brou Roger and William J. Roger; and Agnes Zeringue Foreman and Marion L. Foreman Sr. Michael was a very smart and kind man, and he had a very big heart. He touched many peoples lives. Michael had a great love for wrestling, and he participated in various arenas and exhibitions in different states. He loved animals, especially his dogs. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial mass will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, LA. A gathering under the oaks to follow, weather permitting.

