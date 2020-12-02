Mr. Michael Junker, a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at the age of 51. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on August 16, 1969. He enjoyed the outdoors of hunting and fishing, watching Nascar and was a football fan to the Dallas Cowboys. Michael is survived by his mother, Virginia Bailey; father and stepmother, Dwight and Elizabeth Junker; son, Charles "Charlie" Junker; sister, Kelly Allen; brother, Mark Junker; grandchildren, Jase and Kyler Junker; and niece, Jayda. He is preceded in death by his son, Evan Junker; grandparents, Carl and Ruth Junker and John and Josephine Bailey, Jr. A graveside service will be held in Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, at the Liberty Gazebo on the east side, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 am, with Reverend Heather Sullivan officiating. The family welcomes donations to a charity of your choice
in Michael's name.