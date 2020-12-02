1/1
Michael Junker
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Michael Junker, a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at the age of 51. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on August 16, 1969. He enjoyed the outdoors of hunting and fishing, watching Nascar and was a football fan to the Dallas Cowboys. Michael is survived by his mother, Virginia Bailey; father and stepmother, Dwight and Elizabeth Junker; son, Charles "Charlie" Junker; sister, Kelly Allen; brother, Mark Junker; grandchildren, Jase and Kyler Junker; and niece, Jayda. He is preceded in death by his son, Evan Junker; grandparents, Carl and Ruth Junker and John and Josephine Bailey, Jr. A graveside service will be held in Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, at the Liberty Gazebo on the east side, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 am, with Reverend Heather Sullivan officiating. The family welcomes donations to a charity of your choice in Michael's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved