Michael Kyles Sr.

Guest Book
  • "The family is in our prayers and have our condolences... ..."
    - Kenyetta Walker
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael Kyles, Sr. a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life into a life of eternal rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a 1971 graduate of Batchelor High School, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and retired of pipefitter from Local Union #198. He leaves to cherish fond memories of his life, a devoted son, Michael Wayne Kyles, Jr.; a dedicated loving companion Iris R. Locure; grandchildren: De'Anthony Collins, Kerria Collins (Frank), and Shariante Collins; great grandchildren Trinity Collins, Tristian Collins, and Trinten Collins; brothers Henderson Kyles (Jeanette) and Nin Roy Kyles, Sr. (Thaddius); sisters Robertha Johnson and Marie Kyles-Conerly; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Public visitation Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Hall Davis Funeral Home 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Family fellowship and viewing Thursday, January 9, 2020, 8:00 am until religious service at 10:30 am, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Pastor Reverend Fred Jeff Smith officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.