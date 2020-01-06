Michael Kyles, Sr. a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life into a life of eternal rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a 1971 graduate of Batchelor High School, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and retired of pipefitter from Local Union #198. He leaves to cherish fond memories of his life, a devoted son, Michael Wayne Kyles, Jr.; a dedicated loving companion Iris R. Locure; grandchildren: De'Anthony Collins, Kerria Collins (Frank), and Shariante Collins; great grandchildren Trinity Collins, Tristian Collins, and Trinten Collins; brothers Henderson Kyles (Jeanette) and Nin Roy Kyles, Sr. (Thaddius); sisters Robertha Johnson and Marie Kyles-Conerly; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Public visitation Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Hall Davis Funeral Home 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Family fellowship and viewing Thursday, January 9, 2020, 8:00 am until religious service at 10:30 am, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Pastor Reverend Fred Jeff Smith officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020