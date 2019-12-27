Michael L. Foster

Obituary
1SG Michael L. Foster, of DeRidder, LA, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 64. He was a 1975 graduate of Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, LA. He served in the US Army for 22 years. Survived by his wife Barbara McGlothen Foster; daughter, Brandi Pichon; sons, Derek Browden and, Adrian Jackson (Priscilla); mother, Ellouise Foster; one sister, Irish F. Hives (Marcus); two brothers, Marvin Foster and, Shakur Shabazz; five grandchildren,and host of other relatives and friends. Religious service Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Pastor Jasper Newsome officiating. Inurnment at Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Leesville, LA
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
