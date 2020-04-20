Michael "Troy" Latiolais
With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved father, son and brother; Michael "Troy" Latiolais, who passed on April 17, 2020. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. In loving memory of Troy, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Troy will be lovingly remembered by his children, Troy Allen (Jade) Latiolais, Sabrina (Adam) Dunham, and Shane Latiolais; and three grandchildren. Troy will also be fondly remembered by his mother, Alice Faye Delapasse Mendoza and father, George C, Latiolais (stepmother Dianne). Troy's siblings will forever hold their love for their brother always, Debra (Randy) Graves, James (Angie) Blanchard, Ricky (Cori) Mendoza, Lezlie Latiolais, George Latiolais Jr. and Tracy Everett. Troy's nieces, great nieces, nephews and cousins always held a special place in his heart. Troy was predeceased by his loving wife, Jayne S. Latiolais; maternal grandparents, Percy and Hilda Delapasse; paternal grandparents, Alan and Thelma Latiolais; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved fishing, Nascar Racing and family gatherings. Rocco (his dog) will miss you dearly. Graveside service will be private and the family ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020.
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
