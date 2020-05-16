Michael "Stump" LeBlanc
Michael LeBlanc or "Mickey" - "Stump" a resident of Donaldsonville, LA, departed from this life on Earth on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 63 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents, John D. LeBlanc and Beatrice Toupes LeBlanc. Brothers "Flipper" LeBlanc and Robert "Rocky" LeBlanc; sister, Joyce M. LeBlanc and son in law Brad Hidalgo, Sr. Survived by his sister, Debra (Dee Dee) LeBlanc; brothers, Jerry LeBlanc (Theresa) and Donald "Donnie" LeBlanc (Cathy); his one child, Cheryl Hidalgo; two grandsons, Brad Hidalg,o Jr., and Austin Hidalgo; two goddaughters, Jennifer LeBlanc Soileau and Sandy Gautreaux. He is also survived by a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews. Mickey enjoyed family time more than life itself. He would always get up early every holiday to start his cooking. He enjoyed going to the hunting camp in Mississippi and it didn't bother him at all if he didn't get a deer, he just loved the company, the scenery and the outdoors. His favorite past time was fishing. He didn't need a boat, he would walk the ponds behind the levee and no matter what he was coming home with fish. He enjoyed watching his grandkids, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews growing up playing sports, birthday parties, graduations and all the other achievements they have made. Mickey worked for Cooper T. Smith Long Shoreman local 3033 where he enjoyed operating heavy equipment. He also worked for Edgard Construction and Willow Bend Ventures operating heavy equipment. https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/michael-leblanc Services are pending at this time and due to the circumstances, it will be a private service. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant.

Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
