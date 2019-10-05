Michael Lee Rogers, 34, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home in Loranger, LA. Michael loved any and every sport and enjoyed going to concerts of his favorite bands, but his true joy was his son, Cam. Michael was a loving and devoted father, brother, son, grandson, and uncle and he will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. He is survived by his son, Cameron Rogers and Cameron's mother, Sarah Dee Starkey; father, Mike Rogers; mother and stepfather, Machelle and Eddie Gaudet; brother, Matthew Rogers; sister, Megan Rogers; maternal grandmother, Fay Morvant; maternal grandfather, Douglas LaGroue and wife, Kellie; paternal grandparents, Geraldine and Jerry Rogers; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his good friends, Dylan H., Garrett A., Garrett W., James L., Jarred B, and Josh T.. Please share your condolences through the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019