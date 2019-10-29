Services for Michael LeJeune, 61, of Denham Springs, La. will be 11:00am Thursday October 31, 2019 at Unity Prayer Center, 28145 S. Frost Road, Livingston, La. 70754. Interment will follow at Chenal Cemetery, 14273 Chenal Road, Jarreau, La. 70749 Pointe Coupee Parish. Michael was born December 30, 1957 in Baton Rouge, La. and passed from this life October 27, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge. Michael was a devoted Christian and enjoyed fishing, football, and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father brother and nephew. He was employed by Acme Refrigeration. Michael is preceded in death by grandmother Ivy L. Ballard, grandfathers Alexander Ballard, Sr. and Anthony (Jack) LeJeune; uncles Alexander Ballard, Jr. and Curtis LeJeune. Survivors include his wife Jo Anna, three sons, Michael, Gabriel and Caleb LeJeune; four aunts Leona Scavona, Ruby Andrepont, Joyce David and Sadie Majors; mother Sadie Bautista, stepfather Angelo Bautista; 2 brothers Manuel and Tony Bautista; eight uncles, Harry, Clarence, John W, Robert, John Ray, Jesse and Lester Ballard and a good friend David Gerding. Pallbearers will be Michael R. LeJeune, Gabriel LeJeune, Clarence Ballard, John Wilson Ballard, Lester Ballard and Jeremy Newberry. Honorary pallbearers will be Kerry Scavona and David Gerding. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services and Crematory, Tel.# 225-644-9683.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019