Michael Leonard "Pinball" Perrilloux Jr.
1969 - 2020
Michael Leonard (Pinball) Perrilloux, Jr., of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the age of 50. He was born on Saturday, September 13, 1969, in Covington, Louisiana, the son of the late Michael Perrilloux Sr. and the late Karen Fletcher Johnson. Michael is survived by his wife, Sharon Husser Perrilloux, his daughter whom he loved more than anything, Allie Rose Perrilloux, sister, Shelly Pinion (Donald), niece, Delaney Pinion, nephew, who was named after him, Michael Curtis Pinion, grandmothers, Jeanette Perrilloux and Doris Stevens, mother-in-law, Jo Ann Penzato Husser, and step-father, Jerry Johnson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Buddy and Ruby Fletcher, grandfather, Billy Stevens, grandmother, Lucille Perrilloux, grandfather, Ransom Perrilloux, and father-in-law, Jesse Ray Husser. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Rose Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hammond, Louisiana. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. An online guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
AUG
12
Service
01:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
Entombment
Rose Memorial Park Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
August 10, 2020
Sharon and Family I am so very sorry for your loss. Pinball was a awesome one of a kind true fella who will be missed by all. RIP My Friend
Claudia Blanchard
August 9, 2020
Shelly, Mrs. Doris and family, I am sorry to hear of Michael's passing. All of you will be in my thoughts and prayers. I am sure there is a great reunion happening right now with Karen.
Mittie Rohner
Acquaintance
August 9, 2020
I worked with Michael at the Norco job in LA. As safety professionals we became fast friends. With the highest regard I send my condolences to his loves.
Billie Gingrass
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss. You will be missed cuz.
Clarisse Mollo
August 9, 2020
Enjoyed working with you my friend through the years with ISC. You were one of the good ones in both skill and personality. You will be missed.
David Churchill
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Rest in Peace Mimey Jr, you sure will be missed I loved following you and your life on facebook. Rest in peace my first nephew we will meet again one day!
Brenda Rodriguez Husser Husser
Family
August 9, 2020
I first met Pinball around 20 years ago working at Marathon. Although it was the only time we've worked together, we've kept in touch over the years. Nothing in life made Pinball happier than being a husband and father. It was great to see his social media posts about how he enjoyed teaching his daughter Allie about life and how he couldn't wait until she grew a little older so he could teach her to cook. Hopefully Allie will know that her father touched so many lives with his unconditional love, respect, and honesty. My heart hurts for your family Pinball, Rest In Peace my friend.
Donald Melancon Jr
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Rest In Peace Pin!!
Brent Taylor
August 9, 2020
Michael was truly one of a kind. Pure heart. We were raised together from babies. Can't believe you are gone. Missing your stories and videos already
Missy Morgan
Family Friend
