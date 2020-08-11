I first met Pinball around 20 years ago working at Marathon. Although it was the only time we've worked together, we've kept in touch over the years. Nothing in life made Pinball happier than being a husband and father. It was great to see his social media posts about how he enjoyed teaching his daughter Allie about life and how he couldn't wait until she grew a little older so he could teach her to cook. Hopefully Allie will know that her father touched so many lives with his unconditional love, respect, and honesty. My heart hurts for your family Pinball, Rest In Peace my friend.

Donald Melancon Jr

Coworker