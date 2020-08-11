Michael Leonard (Pinball) Perrilloux, Jr., of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the age of 50. He was born on Saturday, September 13, 1969, in Covington, Louisiana, the son of the late Michael Perrilloux Sr. and the late Karen Fletcher Johnson. Michael is survived by his wife, Sharon Husser Perrilloux, his daughter whom he loved more than anything, Allie Rose Perrilloux, sister, Shelly Pinion (Donald), niece, Delaney Pinion, nephew, who was named after him, Michael Curtis Pinion, grandmothers, Jeanette Perrilloux and Doris Stevens, mother-in-law, Jo Ann Penzato Husser, and step-father, Jerry Johnson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Buddy and Ruby Fletcher, grandfather, Billy Stevens, grandmother, Lucille Perrilloux, grandfather, Ransom Perrilloux, and father-in-law, Jesse Ray Husser. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Rose Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hammond, Louisiana. Face masks are now mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation. An online guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.