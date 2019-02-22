Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael "Mike" Melancon died February 21, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge surrounded by family. He was 54 and a resident of Dutchtown. He was the Electrical Supervisor over the I&E Department at Lion Elastomers (old Uniroyal) in Geismar. He loved sports and he loved to cook for his friends and family. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4PM – 8PM and will resume on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9AM until service at 11AM. Private burial at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Melancon of Dutchtown; four sons, Hayden Melancon of St. Amant, Brendan Melancon of Dutchtown, Landon and Tristen Melancon of Galvez; three daughters, Megan Wilson of Texas, Hailey Baker of Alabama, Mikah Melancon of Walker; his mother, Brenda Melancon of Sorrento; two sisters, Vicki Melancon Gauthreaux of Gonzales and Sheryl Melancon Hammack of Georgia and eight grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father, Victor Melancon.

13533 Airline Highway

Gonzales , LA 70737

