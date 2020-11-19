1/
Michael O'Donnell Bourgeois
Michael O'Donnell Bourgeois was a 25 year resident of Baton Rouge and a 20 year resident of Biloxi, MS. He died unexpectedly in his home on November 17, 2020, shockingly (NOT) in the middle of stating his opinion about a topic close to home, a family friend's pursuit of medical school. Those of you who knew Mike, also knew he did not shy away from stating his opinion on anything from food to flower arrangements to what clothing looks good (or bad) on you. Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Coulon Bourgeois; his three sons, Paul, Thomas and Matthew; and his sister, Carolann. Mike was born in Morganza, LA, on January 4, 1945. He graduated in 1969 from LSU School of Medicine and then served his country in the military. In 1972, Mike moved to Biloxi, MS and joined an OBGYN practice. He practiced in Biloxi for almost 20 years. In the early 1990s, the family moved to Baton Rouge, where Mike was a faculty member for LSU School of Medicine and for the next 20 years, and trained a new generation of OB/GYN doctors. Mike loved carnival and was one of the founding members of the Krewe of Neptune in Biloxi, MS. He loved life and people and especially food. He will be deeply missed. He had a full life and has left a lasting legacy. There will be a funeral mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2250 Main Street, Baton Rouge, at 11 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020. There will be NO visitation or after services because of COVID 19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Aloysius School in Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
