Michael "Mike" Owens went to Heaven on June 10, 2020, one month before his 50th birthday. He had been a long time employee of Jack N The Box in Central. He is survived by his son Cody Owens, brother Mark Owens (Walker, La), and sister Kim Owens Stanley (C. Virginia), RIP MIKE. You will be missed. Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant, La. are in charge. Service will be at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store