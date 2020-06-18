Michael "Mike" Owens
Michael "Mike" Owens went to Heaven on June 10, 2020, one month before his 50th birthday. He had been a long time employee of Jack N The Box in Central. He is survived by his son Cody Owens, brother Mark Owens (Walker, La), and sister Kim Owens Stanley (C. Virginia), RIP MIKE. You will be missed. Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant, La. are in charge. Service will be at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
