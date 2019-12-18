Michael P. Slavich (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA
70469
(985)-641-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
Obituary
Michael P. Slavich, 69, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Slidell. Michael was born April 9, 1950, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was a resident of Slidell for over 35 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rimkus Slavich. Michael is survived by two children, Corey Slavich (Kathryn), Jessica Slavich (Tommy); one brother, Robert Slavich (Marlene); ten grandchildren, Brianna Youngs, Gavin Slavich, Rylee Alphonso, Aliyah Alphonso, Brody Alphonso, Kayli Alphonso, Kandace Alphonso, Cameron Alphonso, Ariel Mutz, Alden Kindergan. A Memorial Service for Michael and his wife Mary, will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, Slidell, Louisiana, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00am. Friends may visit at the funeral home beginning at 9:00am. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
