Michael P. Slavich, 69, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Slidell. Michael was born April 9, 1950, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was a resident of Slidell for over 35 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rimkus Slavich. Michael is survived by two children, Corey Slavich (Kathryn), Jessica Slavich (Tommy); one brother, Robert Slavich (Marlene); ten grandchildren, Brianna Youngs, Gavin Slavich, Rylee Alphonso, Aliyah Alphonso, Brody Alphonso, Kayli Alphonso, Kandace Alphonso, Cameron Alphonso, Ariel Mutz, Alden Kindergan. A Memorial Service for Michael and his wife Mary, will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, Slidell, Louisiana, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00am. Friends may visit at the funeral home beginning at 9:00am. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019