The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Michael Patin Obituary
Michael Patin, a native of New Roads and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 5:42 pm at OLOL at the age of 59. He is survived by his daughter, Shea (Rafael) Berrio; grandchildren, Espyn and Cullen Berrio; brother, Jesse Patin, Jr. (Marianne); nephews, Kristopher Patin and Nicholas Patin; great nieces and nephews; and best friend, Dennis Dodge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Anna Mae Patin; and brother, Charles Patin; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge, 2550 Gourrier Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820. https://www.caabr.org/ Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
