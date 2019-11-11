Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Patrick Kelly. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Patrick Kelly, a native of Coatesville, PA and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA entered into eternal rest at the age of 30 on Friday, November 8, 2019. After graduating from Central High School and earning an Associate degree from Baton Rouge Community College, he devoted eight years of service as a firefighter with the Central Fire Department. He was also employed with TMI Enterprise for four years as a Technician. Like father, like son, Michael enjoyed bike racing and shared the love for horses. He was the 2002 AQHYA Stake Race World Champion. Above all, his family and friends meant the world to him. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Family man. Michael was the life of the party, adored by many and a stranger to none. He was the center of our hearts and will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Kelly and maternal grandfather, Pat Tabone. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Vielee Kelly of Baton Rouge; beloved son, Hudson Daniel Kelly of Baton Rouge; mother, Cheryl Tabone Kelly of Traverse City, MI; sister, Kayla Kelly of Traverse City, MI; paternal grandfather, Larry Kelly (Robin) of Baton Rouge; paternal grandmother, Barbara Kelly of Honeybrook, PA; maternal grandmother; Gloria Tabone of Traverse City, MI; Aunt and Uncle, Sandy and Brian Stimson of Cedar, MI; Uncle Gary Tabone of Charlevoix, MI; Uncle John Kelly of Baton Rouge; Aunt and Uncle Dawn and Bill Cahill of Honeybrook, PA; Aunt and Uncle Jennifer and Joey Entremont of Pride, LA; Cousins, Patrick Stimson (Schaefer) of Denver, CO, Breanne Stimson (Aaron Lehn) Intrelochin, MI, Tony and Caroline Tabone of Boyne, MI, Matt Tabone of Phoenix, AZ, Austin and Brittney Cahill of Pottstown, PA, Scott Cahill of Honeybrook, PA; Jordan Duhon of Pineville, LA, Justin Duhon of Wahiawa, HI and Joey Duhon of Pride, LA. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Kathy Walker (Ray) of Walker, LA; Father-in-law, Louie Vielee (Susan) of Port Allen, LA; sister-in-law, Holly Williams of Baton Rouge, sister-in-law, Wendy Vielee (Andy) of Port Allen, LA, sister-in-law, Summer Vielee of Zachary, LA, sister-in-law, Jennifer Zerangue (Matt) of Lake Charles, LA, brother-in-law, Jason Allen of Zachary, LA and sister-in-law, Brandi Vielee of Los Angeles, CA. Services will be at 12:00pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00am to service time at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Kathy Walker (Ray) of Walker, LA; Father-in-law, Louie Vielee (Susan) of Port Allen, LA; sister-in-law, Holly Williams of Baton Rouge, sister-in-law, Wendy Vielee (Andy) of Port Allen, LA, sister-in-law, Summer Vielee of Zachary, LA, sister-in-law, Jennifer Zerangue (Matt) of Lake Charles, LA, brother-in-law, Jason Allen of Zachary, LA and sister-in-law, Brandi Vielee of Los Angeles, CA. Services will be at 12:00pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00am to service time at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. 