Michael Patrick Nolan died October 5, 2020. He was 59 years old. He is survived by his wife, Patricia K. Nolan; his son, Patrick Nolan; step-daughter, Brandi Ware; three granddaughters, Haleigh Gilmore, Peyton Ware, Landri Ware; three grandsons, Cade Reinninger, Caleb Ware, Hudson Nolan; his sister, Leslie Raymond; great-grandson, Jaiden Oliver; two great-granddaughters, Kaleigh Gilmore, Khloe Gilmore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacqueline and Emmitt Nolan, and stepdaughter, Shelisa Reinninger. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.