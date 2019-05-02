Michael Paul Flora

Obituary
Michael Paul Flora, age 36 of Ethel, La., passed away at his residence on April 27. He is survived by his wife, Angela Thompson Flora; His son, Christian; daughters, Brianna, Zoe & Adeline; mother, Cynthia Flora; father, Jeffrey Flora; grandmother, Glenda McNabb; siblings, Dustin, Cody & Kayla; stepbrother, Chipper Waddell, and countless other family. Preceded in death by grandparents, William McNabb, Donna & Bob Williams; uncle, Michael J Flora. A memorial service will be held May 5 at The Rock Church in Zachary, La. Visitation will be 3pm - 5pm, with service at 5pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019
